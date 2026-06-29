Market: Lewandowski is set to bounce back at Chicago Fire in MLS.

Free since leaving FC Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski is set to continue his career in the United States. The Polish striker is said to have reached an agreement with Chicago Fire and should officially announce his arrival in the coming days.

The future of Robert Lewandowski is now very close to being written in Major League Soccer. According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Polish striker has agreed to join Chicago Fire. The 37-year-old goal scorer was reportedly convinced after visiting the club’s facilities and the city of Chicago two weeks ago. He is expected to sign his contract early next week, thus opening a new chapter in his career in the United States.

Lewandowski has been free since the end of his time at FC Barcelona, which he left at the end of the 2025-2026 season. Before his stint in Catalonia, the Polish international established himself as one of the best strikers of his generation in the Bundesliga, where he successively represented Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, with whom he won numerous titles and broke several records. Missing out on the 2026 World Cup, as Poland failed to qualify, Robert Lewandowski is now ready to take on a new challenge in MLS with Chicago Fire.