Bayern Munich: Barça is courting Harry Kane

In search of a top offensive reinforcement, FC Barcelona inquired about Harry Kane’s situation. However, the England captain, thriving at Bayern Munich, favors extending his adventure in Bavaria, dampening Catalan ambitions.

FC Barcelona reached out to Harry Kane’s representatives to assess the feasibility of a potential transfer for the English striker. According to information from the Daily Mail, the Spanish champions plan to open more concrete discussions once Kane’s journey in the 2026 World Cup is over. At 32 years old, the captain of the English national team is still linked to Bayern Munich for another season. Aware of the complexity of such an operation, Barça is exploring different financial solutions to make this deal viable.

However, the Catalan club is facing several significant obstacles. Harry Kane enjoys life in Germany, and Bayern has no intention of parting with its star scorer. According to the British media, the initial exchanges did not lead anywhere. After an exploratory call from FC Barcelona, the former Tottenham player’s entourage rapidly closed the door, with the player now prioritizing an extension of his contract with the Bavarian club. Unless circumstances change, Bayern Munich thus holds all the cards to continue its adventure with its goal-scoring machine, while FC Barcelona will likely have to look for other options to strengthen its offensive line.