Sèmè-Kraké: a swim turns into a tragedy with the drowning of a young hairdresser

A recreational outing by the ocean turned tragic on Sunday, June 21, 2026, on the beach of Sèmè-Kraké, in the Ouémé department.

A young man working as a hairdresser, barely in his twenties, drowned before the eyes of his companions.

The tragedy occurred while the young artisan was enjoying a relaxing moment swimming with several of his loved ones. Surprised by the force of the waves, he was suddenly overwhelmed and swept out to sea by powerful currents, finding himself completely unable to reach the shore.

Faced with the abruptness of the accident, witnesses at the scene immediately attempted desperate maneuvers to rescue him and pull him from the water, unfortunately without success.

As soon as the alert was raised, local solidarity sprang into action with a spontaneous mobilization of residents and local authorities coming to assist the victim’s relatives. Despite the deployment of multiple search and rescue efforts along the coastline, the young man’s fate was already sealed, plunging his family and the entire community of artisans in the area into deep sorrow.

This new tragedy serves as a reminder of the ongoing risks associated with swimming on Benin’s coasts, often characterized by particularly deceptive and violent sea currents.