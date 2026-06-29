Benin: a money transfer shop owner close to Kemi Séba sentenced to 5 years in prison

The Economic and Terrorism Offenses Court (CRIET) delivered its verdict this Monday, June 29, 2026, in the case involving the public prosecutor and a money transfer shop owner, presented as a close associate of activist Kemi Seba.

The special court imposed a strict prison sentence on the accused after reclassifying the serious charges initially against him.

Originally charged with “incitement to rebellion and internet fraud,” the accused saw his legal situation redefined by the judge. The Court ultimately chose to reclassify these offenses as “aiding and abetting internet fraud,” thus establishing his guilt within the realm of cybercrime.

According to the details of the accusation presented by the deputy special prosecutor and reported by the news site Banouto, the accused was blamed for acting as a financial conduit for cybercriminals by retrieving their loot. The magistrate also condemned his active collaboration with Kemi Seba, who is formally wanted by the Beninese justice system.