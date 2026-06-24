Security: France equips the Beninese army with advanced equipment to counter the threat of explosive devices.

The military cooperation between Benin and France is intensifying in response to regional security challenges. On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the 1st Engineer Battalion and the Center for Post-Conflict Demining and Pollution Action Training (CPADD) officially received a significant batch of high-tech equipment.

This provision specifically aims to enhance the effectiveness of the armed forces in combating improvised explosive devices (IEDs), an increasingly pressing threat in the northern part of the country. The official ceremony took place at the CPADD Colonel Jean Kouagou N’PINA, under the auspices of Colonel Gilbert Lossitodé, representing the Chief of Staff of the Beninese Armed Forces (FAB).

The donation granted by the French Republic consists of state-of-the-art technical equipment tailored to the realities on the ground. The lot includes advanced IED detectors, disruption cannons, specialized intervention vehicles, and portable jammers.

The Defense Attaché at the French Embassy in Benin, Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Ardillier, emphasized the strategic value of these portable jammers. Becoming essential during demining operations, these cutting-edge systems secure the immediate perimeter of deminers by blocking remote triggering signals.

These tools will be immediately integrated into the training programs for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists to elevate the level of protection for teams on mission.

Modernizing the Operational Response of Operation Mirador

The Director of the CPADD, Lieutenant-Colonel Djimon Sahgui, reminded that the sophistication and constantly evolving operational methods of armed terrorist groups necessitate regular upgrading of the skills and equipment of the military engineering corps.

He expressed his satisfaction with this partnership, which he describes as strong and exemplary for the stability of the sub-region.

Upon officially receiving the keys to this equipment, Colonel Gilbert Lossitodé conveyed the heartfelt thanks of the Beninese military high command to France for this act of concrete solidarity.

This enhancement of technical and detection capabilities is a major asset that will directly optimize the responsiveness and effectiveness of the troops deployed on the front, especially in the context of Operation Mirador, which is aimed at securing the northern borders.