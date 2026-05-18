CEPE 2026 in Ivory Coast: 609,384 candidates in 2,763 exam centers

Ivory Coast opens this Monday the national exam season with the 2026 CEPE, which involves 609,384 fifth graders across 2,763 testing centers. Candidates take four tests in a single day, in a setup characterized by the continuation of anti-fraud measures and a results announcement scheduled for June 1.

The Certificate of Primary Education (CEPE) 2026 started on Monday, May 18, throughout the Ivorian territory with 609,384 candidates distributed across 2,763 testing centers, according to official data released by the Government Information and Communication Centre (CICG) and the Ministry of National Education. This exam marks the beginning of the national assessment season, which this year is themed “A committed educational community for credible exams.” The official launch of the session was presided over on May 13, 2026, by the Minister of National Education and Literacy, N’Guessan Koffi.

Candidates take their exams in one day across four subjects. In the morning, they face text analysis for 1 hour and 15 minutes, environmental awareness for 1 hour, and spelling in the form of a dictation for 45 minutes. The afternoon is reserved for mathematics for 1 hour. The results will be announced on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 2:00 PM and will be available on the official platform men-deco.org.

The CEPE represents the first stage of a national sequence that involves a total of 1,568,831 candidates in 2026, spread across 4,330 centers throughout the territory. The Certificate of First Cycle Studies (BEPC) will follow from May 26 to 29 with 606,583 candidates for the written tests, plus 23,492 candidates for the Second Year Guidance Test. The oral tests for the BEPC are scheduled from May 20 to 23. The Baccalaureate will gather 329,372 candidates from June 15 to 19, including 303,625 for general education, 25,150 for technical education, and 597 for artistic education, across 549 centers.

The CEPE is a prerequisite for admission to the sixth grade in secondary education. Its success rate is a key indicator monitored by the ministry as part of the National Development Program (PND 2026-2030), which formalizes strategic directions for human capital.

Anti-fraud measures with documented results

The government has maintained a system for the 2026 edition to combat cheating and fraud based on video surveillance and metal detectors in test centers. According to data published by the CICG, this system has contributed to a continuous decrease in incidents: 16,180 cases recorded in 2020, 10,382 in 2021, 4,236 in 2022, and 1,943 in 2023. Figures for 2024 and 2025 have not been disclosed as of the publication date.

Since 2011 and until 2024, 608 public colleges and high schools have been built, bringing the total to 902 public secondary institutions, according to the CICG. This expansion of the school infrastructure aims to accommodate the promotions resulting from primary exams, which have been increasing year by year.