CEPE 2026 in Côte d’Ivoire: here’s how to access your results this Monday

The results of the CEPE 2026 in Côte d’Ivoire are expected this Monday, June 1, starting at 2 PM for 609,384 candidates. The announcement comes in a context of continuous improvement in the pass rate over the past four years, increasing from 64.76% in 2022 to 86.58% in 2025, with online consultation available on the official DECO platform.

The Directorate of Examinations and Competitions (DECO), under the Ministry of National Education, Literacy, and Technical Education, will announce the results of the 2026 session of the Certificate of Primary Education (CEPE) on Monday, June 1, 2026, starting at 2 PM. In total, 609,384 candidates took the exams in 2,763 examination centers spread across the country, during written tests organized on May 18 at the EPP Palmeraie 1 in Yopougon for the official launch. This is 33,099 more candidates than in 2025, when 576,285 students participated.

The results will be accessible online starting at 2 PM on the platform men-deco.org, by entering the registration number, and will be displayed simultaneously in the candidates’ original schools. The period for receiving complaints opens on Tuesday, June 2, and closes on Monday, June 8, at the examination center secretariats. Individual grade reports will be distributed free of charge in schools.

The eligibility threshold is set at 85 points out of 170, which corresponds to an average equal to or greater than 10 out of 20. This threshold has remained unchanged for several sessions. Complete statistics on pass rates by gender and by regional direction will be communicated by the DECO during its press briefing prior to the opening of the platform.

A Continuous Increase Over Four Years

The 2025 session recorded a national admission rate of 86.58%, with 498,963 students declared admitted out of 576,285 present — a record since 2021. Girls outperformed boys with 87.32% compared to 85.86%, in a favorable trend for the female gender that has been continuous since 2021. The progression over four years has been steady: 64.76% in 2022, 71.28% in 2023, 74.84% in 2024, 86.58% in 2025.

This upward trajectory is presented by the ministry as a result of reforms implemented in primary education, including a policy of enhanced pedagogical support and the deployment of resources in rural areas as part of the ten-year education plan. The theme chosen by the DECO for organizing large-scale exams in 2026 is: “A Determined Educational Community for Credible Examinations.”

Admission to the CEPE grants access to secondary education. Regional commissions will use the admission averages for placements in sixth grade, scheduled between July and August 2026. The BEPC 2026, which involved 606,285 candidates, began its exams on May 26 and ended on May 29, with a results date set for June 16. The BAC 2026 is scheduled from June 15 to June 19, with results expected on July 6.