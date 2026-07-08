Benin: the 2026 BAC results are already available online, check yours.

The results of the Baccalaureate, June 2026 session, are now available. Nationally, the eligibility rate stands at 66.78%, down from 73.02% recorded last year.

The results of the Baccalaureate (Bac), June 2026 session, are now accessible online. As announced by the Baccalaureate Office, candidates can check their eligibility starting this Wednesday, July 08, without having to go to their examination center.

To check their results, candidates must visit the official results consultation platform of the Baccalaureate Office. They simply need to enter their table number or the required information to access their verdict.

This year, the national eligibility rate is 66.78%, compared to 73.02% during the 2025 session, which is a decrease of 6.24 points. A total of 77,101 candidates participated in the written exams held from June 15 to 17 in 140 examination centers throughout the national territory.

The official procedure for checking results online

To know your eligibility status, the Benin government provides its unique portal for national exams and competitions. Follow these three simple steps:

​ Step 1: Access the official portal Log on to the secure website: eresultats.bj .

Log on to the secure website: . ​ Step 2: Select the exam On the homepage of the platform, search for and click on the exam titled “Baccalauréat 2026” or choose the corresponding session from the list of available exams.

On the homepage of the platform, search for and click on the exam titled or choose the corresponding session from the list of available exams. ​Step 3: Enter the candidate’s identifiers Enter your table number or your registration number in the designated search field, then validate. The system will instantly display your result (Eligible or Refused).

What to do after consultation?

For the fortunate candidates declared eligible starting this evening on the platform, the next steps in the schedule will follow very quickly. By the end of this week, they will need to go to their respective examination centers to take the oral control tests as well as the mandatory sports evaluations to securely obtain the precious pass.