Benin: what to remember from the first meeting between Romuald Wadagni and the ministerial advisors

One week after their appointment to the Presidency of the Republic, the twelve ministerial advisors held their first working meeting with President Romuald Wadagni. During this session, the head of state outlined the principles that should guide their mission.

One week after taking office, the ministerial advisors affiliated with the Presidency of the Republic were received this Friday, June 12, by President Romuald Wadagni for their first working session. This meeting, the first of its kind since their appointment, allowed the head of state to clarify his vision of the role they are expected to play in the governmental structure.

In a message released following the meeting, Romuald Wadagni reminded them of what he sees as the fundamental requirement of their mission: “We are here only to serve Benin and the Beninese people.” The president emphasized the importance of coherence between commitments and actions, attention to the most vulnerable groups, and the need to better explain to citizens the reforms and actions undertaken by the government.

“The campaign is now behind us. Today, only Benin matters,” the head of state notably stated, urging his collaborators to fully dedicate themselves to the challenges of national development.

This first meeting took place one week after the signing of decree No. 2026-358 of June 5, 2026, appointing the ministerial advisors to the Presidency of the Republic. In total, twelve individuals have been designated to assist the head of state in monitoring public policies and evaluating government actions. This group encompasses nearly all strategic sectors of public action: infrastructure, economic affairs, justice, agriculture, health, defense, education, energy, employment, social affairs, culture, and sports. The coordination of the group has been entrusted to Jeanne Adanbiokou Akakpo, ministerial advisor for Infrastructure and Living Environment.

Five former Talon ministerial advisors reappointed

One of the notable aspects of this new team is the continuity observed with the framework established under Patrice Talon. Indeed, five former ministerial advisors from the Talon regime have been reappointed by Romuald Wadagni in the new presidential group. They are: Paulin Gbénou, ministerial advisor for preschool and primary education, Mariam Djaouga Sacca, ministerial advisor for family and social affairs, Rachidi Gbadamassi, ministerial advisor for Security, Ayibatin Hantan, ministerial advisor for tourism, culture, arts, and sports, and Bio Guéra SACCA KINA, ministerial advisor for Agriculture.