Cotonou: Romuald Wadagni meets Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, held a meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at the Marina Palace with the Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote.

This meeting mainly aims to strengthen economic and trade relations between Benin and Nigeria, while consolidating regional integration in the sub-region.

This meeting is part of the ongoing diplomatic and economic efforts from Cotonou, following a working visit on July 24, 2026, by a Nigerian delegation led by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Invested in May 2026, the Beninese head of state shows a marked desire to accelerate strategic industrial partnerships with the Nigerian neighbor.

This is also a new trip for the president of the Dangote group, who had already visited Cotonou on May 24, 2026, to attend the inauguration of President Romuald Wadagni.

Ranked as the richest man in Africa by Forbes magazine with a fortune estimated at $23.4 billion, Aliko Dangote is a major player in development and industrial investment projects in the region.