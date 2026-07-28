CRIET: the trial of a lieutenant colonel charged with “apology for a crime against state security” postponed to October 2026

The debates in the case involving a lieutenant colonel of the Beninese Armed Forces, prosecuted for “apology of a crime against state security,” will continue at the start of the judicial session.

During the last hearing held on Monday, July 20, 2026, the Court for the repression of economic crimes and terrorism (CRIET) postponed the proceedings to October 5, 2026.

This postponement was requested by the public prosecutor to prepare its requisitions against the accused. The decision also fits into the judicial calendar, as the courts’ recess begins in August and ends in September. The case will thus be examined as soon as the hearings resume in early October 2026.

A WhatsApp message interpreted as support for the mutinous

The officer is being prosecuted following the sending of a message addressed to Pascal Tigri, the leader of the mutiny on Sunday, December 7, 2025. In a WhatsApp group bringing together his fellow officers in hiding and several other members of the army, the officer had written the text: “Congratulations Mr. President.”

This message is perceived by the prosecution as an act of adhesion to the group of military personnel attempting to overturn the constitutional order in Benin. Following this publication, the military was arrested and then prosecuted by the special prosecutor’s office of the CRIET.

A strategy of self-preservation driven by fear

On the stand, the lieutenant colonel rejected any intention to harm and pleaded not guilty. He explained that he had written this message to avoid possible reprisals. The officer specified that he had a tense relationship with the leader of the mutineers, who considered him a military close to Patrice Talon due to previous disagreements.

To justify his reaction, the accused mentioned the panic he felt when he saw an armored vehicle speeding through his neighborhood. He stated that his approach was solely aimed at protecting his own life and not at endorsing Pascal Tigri’s actions.

The arguments developed by the defense

During the debates, one of the defendant’s lawyers highlighted several points in defense. The counsel emphasized that if his client had colluded with the authors of the attempted coup, he would have fled as soon as the operation failed.

The defense also recalled the officer’s cooperation with his superiors. The accused indicated that he reported his exchanges with Pascal Tigri to the former deputy chief of staff, informing him first by phone at the time of the events and then going directly to see him the following morning.