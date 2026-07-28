Porto-Novo: dismantling of a burglary network by the Republican Police

The police officers from the 1st district of Porto-Novo have put an end to the activities of a network specialized in burglaries and motorcycle thefts operating in Porto-Novo and its surroundings.

According to information from Le Matinal, the operation began on Thursday, July 23, 2026, following the arrest of a first suspected member of the gang, discovered in a shrine located in the Gbodjè neighborhood. His interrogation allowed investigators to identify several accomplices. The next day, Friday, July 24, 2026, a second suspect was arrested at another gathering point.

Several aggravated thefts and receivers identified

The police investigations linked this group to several criminal acts committed in the region:

The burglary of a shop in the Agatha neighborhood on the night of April 17 to 18, 2026, during which several pieces of fabric were stolen. These stolen goods were found during a search at the home of a presumed receiver in the Dédokpo neighborhood, in Akpakpa.

The theft of a Honda Dream motorcycle in Djègan-Kpèvi in September 2025, as well as the theft of a Haojue motorcycle in Honvié. According to investigation findings, the stolen vehicles were sold in Cotonou through a receiver who is currently incarcerated at the Cotonou Detention Center.

The suspected burglars, who are in custody, will be presented to the competent authorities in the coming days to answer for their actions. Meanwhile, law enforcement continues their search to apprehend the other members of the network who are still at large.