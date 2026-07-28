Election of Thanguy Agoï as President of the 10th term of Odem

The journalist from Canal 3 Benin, Thanguy Agoï, is taking the lead of the 10th mandate of the Observatory of Deontology and Ethics in the Media (Odem).

His election took place this Monday, July 27, 2026, during the installation ceremony held at the Maison des Médias in Cotonou. He succeeds an outgoing team whose management has been praised by media actors.

The Composition of the New Executive Bureau

To carry out his deontological oversight mission, Thanguy Agoï will rely on a small executive bureau. Pulchérie Gbèmènou holds the position of Vice-President, while Jiscard Amoussou serves as Secretary-General. The team will work to consolidate the achievements of the sector while integrating challenges related to technological changes.

Priorities: Digital, Co-Regulation, and Ethics in Newsrooms

The new mandate continues the projects initiated previously. Among the priority areas are the modernization of the Code of Ethics, rigorous monitoring of online publications, and the continuation of the media labeling process, measures aimed at sanitizing a media landscape confronted with the risks of misinformation.

Furthermore, Odem aims to strengthen co-regulation with the High Authority of Audiovisual and Communication (Haac) to reconcile internal discipline and the preservation of journalists’ independence. Finally, the bureau plans to reinstall and energize ethics committees within local newsrooms to strengthen professionals’ credibility and restore public trust.