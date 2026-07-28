Allada Town Hall: the Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs suspended from her duties

The Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs (Daaf) of the Allada municipality, Solange Sèhouèto, has been suspended from her duties until further notice.

This measure was formalized by the Executive Secretary of the municipality, Christophe Aholou, through decision No. 2026-032/14/C-al/Se/Sac signed on July 20, 2026.

This administrative sanction follows a series of internal disciplinary procedures. The Executive Secretary’s decision is based in particular on the requests for explanations addressed to the individual concerned, as well as the responses she provided.

The official document also mentions the existence of a prior file sent to the joint administrative commission, to which new elements motivating this decision have been added.

Conservatory Measures and Interim

In order to ensure the continuity of services within the municipal administration, the interim position of Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs is entrusted to the Director of Technical Services of the Allada municipality. The decision took effect immediately upon its signing.