Benin: two women arrested in Zè for selling pharmaceutical products

An operation carried out on Saturday, July 25, 2026, by the Republican Police at the Tangbo market, located in the Adjan district, led to the dismantling of a network selling prohibited pharmaceutical products.

Based on information regarding illicit drug trafficking, the police raid resulted in the arrest of two women aged 39 and 46, accused of marketing these health products.

The search conducted by the Republican Police revealed 67 kilograms of prohibited pharmaceutical products at the first suspect’s location and 55 kilograms of similar products at the second. In total, 122 kilograms of counterfeit medications were confiscated.

​Police Custody and Legal Proceedings

The two defendants were immediately placed in police custody. An investigation has been launched to identify the exact source of these stocks and to unmask any accomplices involved in this supply network.

This seizure is part of the ongoing effort by health and police authorities against the proliferation of street drugs and for the protection of public health.