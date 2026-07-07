Benin: Georges Ekpè appointed second deputy mayor of Lalo, the executive is now complete.

The municipality of Lalo has officially filled the vacancy within its local executive. On Monday, July 6, 2026, the prefect of the Couffo department, Christophe Megbedji, officially installed advisor Georges Ekpè, a member of the Bloc Républicain (BR) party, in the position of second deputy mayor.

This installation puts an end to several months of waiting and blockages marked by deep political divergences within the municipal council. The recent history of the new second deputy mayor remains closely linked to the post-electoral upheavals of the municipality. Following the communal elections in January 2026, Georges Ekpè had initially been designated mayor of Lalo by the Bloc Républicain, which was in the majority at that time.

However, his term at the head of the municipality lasted only one month. An electoral dispute resolved by the Supreme Court subsequently shifted the absolute majority in favor of the Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R). The party led by Joseph Djogbénou then installed Pélagie Gowui in the mayor’s chair, causing protests and a boycott from the counselors of the Bloc Républicain at that time.

The political climate seems to have calm down in Lalo. The swearing-in ceremony, chaired by the prefectural authority, took place in the presence of Mayor Pélagie Gowui, first deputy mayor Denis Aballo, and all the municipal counselors.

This configuration marks the unification of action between the two main political sensitivities in the municipality for the remainder of the term.

Speaking after the event, Mayor Pélagie Gowui emphasized that the numerous challenges of the municipality can only be met through dialogue, cohesion, and a sense of the common good. She also indicated that she had had a fraternal discussion with her two deputies to prioritize the development of Lalo as the singular focus of the municipal council, reminding that the collective responsibility of elected officials remains primarily to serve the population exclusively.