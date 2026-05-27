Benin: media federations welcome the return of a dedicated media ministry

The CNPA-Benin and the UPMB welcomed the re-establishment of the Ministry of Communication and Media in the first government of President Romuald Wadagni. In a statement released on May 25, 2026, in Cotonou, the two organizations see this as a recognition of the strategic role of media in national development and democratic life.

The umbrella organizations of Beninese media praised President Romuald Wadagni’s decision to recreate a ministry specifically dedicated to Communication and Media. In an official statement signed on May 25, 2026, in Cotonou, the Special Assembly of Media Umbrella Organizations, which includes the National Council of Press and Audiovisual Employers of Benin, CNPA-Benin, and the Union of Media Professionals of Benin, UPMB, expressed their gratitude to the head of state.

This position comes in the context of the formation of the first government of President Romuald Wadagni, sworn in on May 24, 2026, following his election to head Benin. A former Minister of Economy and Finance, he succeeded Patrice Talon, who completed his two constitutional terms. According to the official government composition, the portfolio of Communication, in charge of Media, was assigned to Aurélie Adam Soulé, wife of Zoumarou. This appointment marks the return of a ministerial department dedicated to this sector in a revamped government structure.

An Administrative Adjustment

For CNPA-Benin and UPMB, this decision goes beyond a simple administrative adjustment. The two organizations see it as a strong political signal in favor of the press and the national media ecosystem. In their statement, they assert that the re-establishment of this ministry represents a clear acknowledgment of the importance of media in the country’s development process.

The umbrella organizations also believe that this direction places media at the heart of public policies. They remind that free, pluralistic, and responsible information remains an essential foundation for any vibrant democracy. In their view, having a ministry dedicated to media can help better structure the relationships between the state, press enterprises, media professionals, and various stakeholders in the sector.

The Special Assembly of Media Umbrella Organizations states that this decision reflects the interest shown by President Romuald Wadagni in freedom of expression and the development of press enterprises. It aims to engage in a loyal and constructive partnership with the new authorities to make Beninese media a lever for development and national cohesion.

This positioning comes as the new head of state has embarked on his term under the banner of continuing reforms, improving the living conditions of the population, and strengthening public action. In his inauguration speech, Romuald Wadagni particularly emphasized the need to make growth more tangible in the daily lives of citizens.