Benin: barely settled in, Romuald Wadagni is already facing his first criticisms.

Barely settled at the head of the Benin, Romuald Wadagni is already facing his first criticisms regarding the structure of his government. The criticisms mainly focus on the coexistence of a Ministry of Communication in charge of Media with a government spokesperson, as well as the abolition of the Ministry of Labor, condemned by the Confederation of Trade Unions of Workers of Benin, CSTB.

The first government of the new head of state, formed after his oath of office on May 24, 2026, was presented as a streamlined team focused on major projects of continuity, efficiency, and development. But just a few days after the decree announcing the composition of this team was published, questions arose regarding the coherence of certain institutional choices.

The first reservation concerns the communication sector. In Wadagni’s government, Aurélie Adam Soulé Zoumarou was appointed Minister of Communication, in charge of Media. This decision was welcomed by the umbrella organizations of the press, particularly the CNPA-Benin and UPMB, who saw it as an acknowledgment of the strategic role of the media in national development and democratic life. In a statement published on May 25, 2026, these organizations expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic for the recreation of a ministerial department dedicated to Communication and Media.

Read also: Benin: media umbrella organizations welcome the return of a ministry dedicated to the media

However, this satisfaction is now tempered by criticism regarding the duplication of government communication. The day after the formation of the government, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji was appointed government spokesperson. This choice raises questions about the actual distribution of responsibilities between the two roles.

For some observers, the clearest option would have been to assign the spokesperson role directly to the Ministry of Communication, with a title like “Minister of Communication, in charge of Media and government spokesperson.” Such a formula would have allowed for the concentration of public discourse, institutional communication strategy, and relations with the media within a single department.

In the current configuration, two figures find themselves at the heart of the state’s communication apparatus. On one hand, the Ministry of Communication in charge of Media is supposed to carry out the public policy for the sector, support the media ecosystem, and contribute to organizing institutional communication. On the other hand, the government spokesperson is expected to explain the executive’s decisions, particularly after the cabinet meetings. This duality may lead to overlapping responsibilities, or even confusion, if the scopes are not clearly defined.

The disappearance of the Ministry of Labor, the other sticking point

The second criticism pertains to the disappearance of the Ministry of Labor, condemned by the Confederation of Trade Union Workers of Benin (CSTB). The union central considers this reorganization concerning for workers, especially due to the attachment of the public service to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. For the CSTB, the absence of a clearly defined department responsible for Labor poses a problem of visibility and representation. Its general secretary, Kassa Mampo, believes it is no longer clear which ministry now handles issues related to workers, professional relations, labor inspection, and social rights.

This concern is heightened by the weight given to the Ministry of Economy and Finance in the new government structure. In the eyes of the CSTB, attaching the public service to Finance favors a budgetary approach at the expense of the social and human dimensions of public administration. The union fears that workers’ concerns will be sidelined in a system dominated by financial imperatives.

Read also: Benin: CSTB criticizes the disappearance of the Ministry of Labor in the Wadagni government

It is worth noting that these criticisms come as Romuald Wadagni begins his term with the stated ambition to consolidate the economic gains of recent years while making growth more perceptible in the daily lives of Beninese people. For the executive, the challenge will now be to quickly clarify the responsibilities of the new ministries and reassure the concerned parties. In the media sector, it will be important to avoid any confusion between institutional communication, public policy for the media, and government spokesperson duties. On the social front, the government will need to clearly state which authority will handle issues related to Labor, Public Service, and dialogue with trade union organizations.