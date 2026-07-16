Benin: three young alleged cybercriminals arrested in Allada

Three young men suspected of cybercrime activities were arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, around 6 PM in the Dogoudo neighborhood of Allada.

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During the search, the police seized a significant amount of communication equipment, counterfeit banknotes, and items with esoteric connotations.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence indicating a suspicious gathering at the home of one of the suspects, a 27-year-old construction electrician. Upon the arrival of the police unit, the occupants of the premises refused to open the gate.

To successfully carry out their mission, the police had to climb over the perimeter wall to enter the room where the three suspects, aged 21, 23, and 27, had barricaded themselves.

Counterfeit Banknotes, Network Cards, and Esoteric Accessories

A thorough search of the premises allowed the police to uncover a set of equipment linked to their alleged activities, mixing technological tools and mystical objects: seven Android phones, two “Illuminati cards,” four polos with the logo of a Masonic lodge, four caps featuring the phrase “Fraternity Benin 666,” a Masonic Holy Bible, and a black cassock along with its accessories…

Questioned on-site by law enforcement, the three young men admitted to the charges against them. For the continuation of the procedure, the suspects were transferred and placed at the disposal of the Central Directorate for the Fight against Delinquency (DCLD). They are expected to be presented to the special prosecutor of the Court for the repression of economic crimes and terrorism (CRIET).