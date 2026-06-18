Benin: The Resigners from the Democratic Party Facing the Silence of Appointments

After defying the official line of the Democrats party to support Romuald Wadagni before the presidential election, several former opposition leaders now find themselves without a visible role in the new power structure. Neither in the government, nor among the ministerial advisers, nor in the initial strategic appointments, these late campaign supporters see their political gamble currently remain without institutional reward.

The gamble was spectacular. Just weeks before the presidential election on April 12, 2026, several figures from the Democrats party chose to break with the official position of their formation to join Romuald Wadagni’s camp. The opposition party, founded in the wake of former president Thomas Boni Yayi, had been excluded from the competition for lack of endorsements. Faced with this situation, its leadership opted for neutrality.

But some party leaders decided to take a different path. Éric Houndété, former interim president and vice-president of the Democrats, signed the “Republican Pact” on March 26, 2026, in favor of the Wadagni-Talata duo. Guy Dossou Mitokpè, former communications secretary and party spokesperson, also joined this movement. Chabi Yayi, son of former president Boni Yayi and secretary for External Relations of the Democrats, anticipated the movement by resigning from the party before aligning himself with the Wadagni camp.

Other political leaders, including Constant Nahum, Joël Godonou, Basile Ahossi, as well as several local and intermediate cadres, also publicly expressed their support for the presidential candidate. These defections caused strong tensions within the Democrats, already weakened by their absence from the presidential race.

Defections acknowledged despite sanctions

The response from the Democrats party was swift. As of March 26, 2026, the opposition formation suspended 22 of its leaders, including Éric Houndété, for “flagrant violation” of the directives from its National Council on March 22. This Council had confirmed the party’s neutrality for the presidential election, following the disqualification of its candidate, Renaud Agbodjo.

However, this sanction did not prevent the defectors from continuing their commitment alongside Romuald Wadagni. Their choice was publicly commended by the presidential candidate, notably during a meeting held on April 10, 2026, at CEG Gbégamey in Cotonou, just two days before the election.

For these former Democrats leaders, supporting Romuald Wadagni represented a high-stakes political choice. By breaking with the official line of their party, they exposed themselves to internal criticism, accusations of betrayal, and a lasting rift with their former political family. Their defection was also seen as an attempt to reposition themselves in a context where the election outcome seemed overwhelmingly favorable to the ruling candidate.

On April 12, 2026, Romuald Wadagni won the presidential election against Paul Hounkpè, candidate for the Forces cauris for an Emerging Benin. The result, overwhelmingly in favor of the ruling candidate, was subsequently confirmed by the Constitutional Court. This victory opens a new political phase, particularly awaited by those who had chosen to join the victorious camp before the election.

However, the new president’s initial decisions have not, for the moment, favored them.

A government marked by continuity

Inaugurated on May 24, 2026, in Porto-Novo, Romuald Wadagni quickly revealed his first government. The composition of this team confirmed a line of continuity with the previous administration of Patrice Talon. Several ministers who had already served under the former president were retained or reappointed in significant roles.

The strategic portfolios, notably Economy, Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior, were entrusted to technocratic profiles or personalities from the core of the ruling movement. This orientation reflects the new head of state’s desire to rely primarily on the political and administrative networks that have supported his candidacy from the beginning.

The most commented fact remains the total absence of former Democrats leaders who supported Romuald Wadagni during the campaign. Neither Éric Houndété, nor Guy Dossou Mitokpè, nor Chabi Yayi, nor other figures from this wave of defections are included in the government team.

This absence has been perceived as a clear political signal. The new power structure appears unwilling to immediately transform electoral defections into ministerial portfolios. At this stage, Romuald Wadagni has prioritized the stability of his original camp, primarily composed of the Union Progressiste Le Renouveau and the Bloc Républicain, the two major formations of the ruling coalition.

Subsequent appointments did not change the situation

After the formation of the government, several other appointments were made at the Presidency and in the administration. On May 26, personalities were appointed to key positions around the head of state. On June 5, twelve ministerial advisers to the Presidency were appointed by decree.

Once again, the former Democrats leaders who aligned with Romuald Wadagni were not included in the inner circle of power. The appointment of Rachidi Gbadamassi as ministerial adviser for Defense and Security further illustrated a logic of territorial balance and consolidation of existing networks within the presidential majority.

The Council of Ministers on June 3, 2026 also made several appointments in financial agencies and at the territorial level. Officials were appointed to head Customs, Taxes, Budget, and in certain prefectures. Yet no prominent figure from the defections coming from the Democrats emerged in this series of decisions.

This situation places the affected individuals in a delicate position. They have left or defied their former political formation without securing, immediately, a visible responsibility in the new power structure. Their political gamble has therefore not yet produced the expected effects.

A political calculation still uncertain

Several reasons can explain this distancing. The first relates to Romuald Wadagni’s choice to first consolidate the historical core of the presidential majority. The Union Progressiste Le Renouveau and the Bloc Républicain had supported his candidacy even before the official campaign. In this logic, old loyalties weighed more heavily than the defections that occurred just weeks before the election.

The second reason lies in the profile of the new president. Romuald Wadagni has cultivated an image of a technocrat, a former Minister of State in charge of Economy and Finance, with a strong public management and administrative continuity culture. His first government reflects this orientation, with several technical profiles in sensitive positions. The former Democrats leaders, more identified as political or activist figures, did not necessarily fit into this immediate architecture.

Finally, late campaign defections do not always guarantee a quick institutional return. In politics, support for a victorious side can be seen as a long-term investment, but it does not automatically entitle one to a ministerial or administrative appointment. In the case of the former Democrats leaders, their actual impact on Romuald Wadagni’s victory remains difficult to measure, especially since the election was already largely favorable to the ruling movement.

An uncomfortable position for the former supporters

The former leaders of the Democrats now find themselves in a politically uncertain zone. On one hand, they have distanced themselves from their original party, which sanctioned them for not adhering to its official line. On the other hand, they have not yet been fully integrated into the framework of the new power.

This situation could jeopardize their political future. Within their former political family, their return seems difficult after the criticisms and suspensions. In the presidential camp, their place is still to be built. They must now demonstrate their political utility over time, beyond the support expressed during the campaign.

However, their absence from the first government does not necessarily mean a definitive exclusion. New opportunities could arise during future appointments, in decentralized structures, advisory institutions, or potential governmental adjustments. Upcoming political deadlines, including local and legislative elections, could also offer them a space for repositioning.

Their situation will largely depend on their ability to sustainably integrate into the new majority and exert political influence on the ground. Supporting Romuald Wadagni before the election allowed them to make their mark. But it has not yet opened the doors to power for them.