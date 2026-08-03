Benin

Benin: Valentin Djenontin welcomes the release of Julien Kandé Kansou and calls for national reconciliation.

The release of Julien Kandé Kansou, which occurred on August 1, 2026, following a presidential pardon granted by the head of state Romuald Wadagni, is eliciting positive reactions within the Beninese political class.

Edouard Djogbénou
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POLITICS
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Julien Kandé Kansou, poet and member of the Democrats party
Julien Kandé Kansou, poet and member of the Democrats party
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In a statement made public on August 2, former minister Valentin Djenontin-Agossou expressed his happiness at the return to freedom of his associate, describing this decision as a healthy gesture of appeasement for republican life.

While reaffirming his initial position regarding the circumstances of Julien Kandé Kansou’s arrest, the former member of Dr. Boni Yayi’s government emphasized that intellectual honesty required acknowledging acts that promote the easing of the national climate.

He thus expressed his gratitude to President Romuald Wadagni and his government for this act of clemency, believing that the release of a citizen is above all a victory for humanity and a step towards peace.

Seizing this political opportunity, Valentin Djenontin-Agossou urged the head of state to turn this individual decision into the starting point of a broader effort for national reconciliation.

He thus called for the extension of release measures to other prisoners, particularly those he labels as political prisoners, in order to prioritize sincere dialogue, forgiveness, and national cohesion across the entire territory.

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