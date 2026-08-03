DCC Decision 26-006 of August 3, 2026: the Constitutional Court validates the Internal Regulations of the Senate.

In a plenary session held on Monday, August 3, 2026, chaired by Professor Cossi Dorothé Sossa, the Constitutional Court declared the Senate’s Internal Regulations compliant with the Constitution.

Prompted to act urgently by the second oldest member of the upper chamber, the constitutional jurisdiction ruled in favor of the validity of the text adopted on July 30.

Total compliance with the constitutional framework

The examination of the text was conducted in strict compliance with Articles 117 and 123 of the amended fundamental law, which require a mandatory constitutional review of the internal regulations of major republican institutions before they come into effect. After deliberation, the seven sages concluded that all articles of the regulation comply with the requirements of the Constitution.

The decision issued under number DCC 26-006 establishes the admissibility of the request made by the Senate and confirms the full compliance of its internal regulations.

Notified to the second oldest member and transmitted for publication in the Official Journal, this validation removes the last legal prerequisite and directly paves the way for the establishment of the governing bodies and the regular functioning of the new upper chamber.