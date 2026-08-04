Real Madrid: leaders open to Vinicius Jr leaving if negotiations fail

The future of Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid is still uncertain. As negotiations for a contract extension struggle to reach a conclusion, some Madrid executives are now considering a departure for the Brazilian to avoid losing him for free in the summer of 2027.

The future of Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid remains unclear. While discussions about a contract extension continue, several decision-makers at the Madrid club are reportedly no longer opposed to the departure of the Brazilian international this summer if no agreement is reached. According to information from the Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid is seriously considering selling Vinicius Jr if the negotiations fail. The Brazilian winger’s contract is now in its final year, which will allow him to sign with another club freely in the summer of 2027.

Starting next January, the 26-year-old player will also be allowed to negotiate a pre-contract with a club of his choice. This is a scenario that the Madrid executives wish to avoid. Internally, several officials believe it would be better to transfer Vinicius Jr for a fee rather than see him leave the club for free at the end of his contract.

Image rights still at the center of the issue

New discussions between the player’s representatives and Real Madrid are scheduled for the coming days in an attempt to break the deadlock. While both parties are reportedly close to an agreement on the salary aspect, negotiations are still stalled on two major points: the signing bonus demanded by Vinicius Jr and the revaluation of his image rights, demands that continue to hinder the conclusion of a new agreement.