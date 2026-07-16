Dangnivo case: the court has postponed the hearing to July 22 for the pleadings.

Dangnivo Trial: Hearing Firmly Adjourned to Wednesday, July 22, 2026 for Defense Pleas

A new twist in the trial related to the Pierre Urbain Dangnivo case before the Cotonou Court of First Instance. While the hearing had initially been suspended and then scheduled for this Thursday, July 16, 2026, the court has ultimately pronounced a firm adjournment of the proceedings to Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The hearing on July 22 will focus on the defense’s pleas as well as any possible replies from the parties.

Defense Lawyers Win After Intense Tensions

This postponement follows intense discussions that occurred during the hearing on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Immediately after the public prosecutor’s requisition, the defendants’ counsel vigorously demanded a 48-hour delay to prepare their strategy.

The defense argued that the prosecution had requalified the facts during the hearing, introducing new elements that required in-depth consultation with their clients. The lawyers then threatened to withdraw if this preparation time was not granted.

Although the court initially considered a rapid resumption of proceedings as early as this Thursday, the final decision has resulted in a more distant adjournment, set for mid-next week.

Summary of the Public Prosecutor’s Requisitions

As a reminder, the public prosecutor near the Cotonou Tribunal has requested the abandonment of charges against co-accused Donatien Amoussou. In contrast, the public prosecutor has requested a severe sentence of 30 years of criminal detention as well as a fine of 150 million CFA francs against the main accused, Codjo Alofa.

The meeting is now scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, a date that promises to be decisive for the defense’s pleas in this sixteen-year-old case.