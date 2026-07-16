Deadly fire in Cotonou: trial opens for the two presumed perpetrators

The two main defendants in the case of the deadly fire that occurred in January 2025 in Ayélawadjè, in the 3rd arrondissement of Cotonou, appeared this Wednesday before the Court of First Instance in Cotonou.

As a reminder, this tragedy claimed the lives of nine people and left several others injured. According to information reported by Bip Radio, the building where the fire broke out had been rented by the two defendants, who are of Indo-Pakistani nationality. They had told the property owner that they wanted to store beverages there.

However, investigations revealed that the premises were actually being used to store chemical products.

​A short circuit at the origin of the tragedy

According to the same source, investigations established that an electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire that led to this tragedy.

Charged with involuntary manslaughter, the two defendants, who are under judicial supervision, are now facing the judges of the Court of First Instance in Cotonou to answer for the charges against them.