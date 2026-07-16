ECOWAS: Romuald Wadagni expected in Sierra Leone for his first summit of heads of state

Elected at the head of Benin a few months ago, President Romuald Wadagni will participate on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Freetown, in his very first ordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This meeting, which will bring together several leaders from the sub-region, will be an opportunity for the new Beninese head of state to make his first steps within the conference of heads of state and government of the organization.

Beninese President Romuald Wadagni will take part on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in the 69th ordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), scheduled to be held in Freetown, Sierra Leone. It will be his first participation in a meeting of the heads of state of the organization since his accession to the highest office.

The meeting will be presided over by the Sierra Leonean head of state, Julius Maada Bio, who is currently holding the rotating presidency of ECOWAS. The authorities of Freetown have announced the presence of eleven heads of state and government from the sub-region, as well as senior officials, diplomats, and representatives from community institutions.

Alongside Romuald Wadagni, several leaders are expected, including Alassane Ouattara (Ivory Coast), Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria), Bassirou Diomaye Faye (Senegal), John Dramani Mahama (Ghana), Adama Barrow (Gambia), Joseph Boakai (Liberia), Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé (Togo), José Maria Neves (Cape Verde), and Mamady Doumbouya (Guinea).

For the Beninese president, this first summit is particularly significant. It will give him the opportunity to engage in the major directions of the regional organization and to discuss with his peers the key challenges facing West Africa.

According to information provided by the organizers, the discussions are expected to focus on several major issues, including political stability in the region, economic recovery, strengthening regional integration, the free movement of people and goods, as well as addressing security challenges.