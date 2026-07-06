Benin: the fight intensifies against the pesticide SNIPER 1000 EC DDVP in Abomey and Bohicon

The crackdown on the marketing of the pesticide SNIPER 1000 EC DDVP is intensifying across Benin. Just two days after the government decision mandating its immediate withdrawal from the market took effect, a large operation conducted on July 3, 2026, managed to seize 85 bottles of this toxic product in the municipalities of Abomey and Bohicon.

This coordinated raid was led by the Departmental Directorate of Industry and Commerce of Zou and Collines (DDIC-ZC), under the leadership of its departmental director, Rachidath Adégoké, with operational support from the Republican Police. This action aligns directly with the decision made in the Council of Ministers on July 1, 2026.

According to information from Fraternité FM, this raid has yielded results. The operation, which targeted several businesses, resulted in the seizure of multiple bottles of the product, the use of which is prohibited. The breakdown of this seizure is as follows:

48 bottles of 100 ml;

21 bottles of 250 ml;

2 bottles of 250 ml with a nozzle;

8 bottles of 300 ml;

6 bottles of 600 ml.

Alongside these seizure operations, the authorities have launched a widespread awareness campaign. Explicit posters have been placed in strategic areas of Abomey and Bohicon to inform traders and users about the health dangers associated with this product.

The government reminds that SNIPER 1000 EC DDVP contains dichlorvos, a substance classified as highly dangerous. Its use in agriculture is now strictly prohibited in Benin due to its proven toxicity to human health.