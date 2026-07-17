Benin: strengthening the strategic partnership with the World Bank and launching the 2026-2036 framework

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, granted a highly strategic meeting on Friday, July 17, 2026, to Ms. Anna Bjerde, General Director of Operations of the World Bank Group, thereby sealing an ambitious decade-long alliance between Benin and the financial institution.

At the heart of the discussions was the official launch of the 2026-2036 Country Partnership, a new cooperation framework rigorously aligned with Benin’s Vision 2060 to structurally and sustainably transform the national economy.

This high-level meeting immediately resulted in the signing of several new financing agreements aimed at deploying large-scale sectoral programs, namely the Dogo Bis, Prime Gaz, Dares projects, as well as the Alafia initiative focused on nutrition.

In this dynamic, both delegations gave absolute priority to the development of the agricultural sector, identified as the essential lever for eradicating extreme poverty in rural areas. The announced investments aim to intensify overall productivity and sustainably secure producers’ incomes in the face of current economic challenges.

This perfect convergence of views between the head of state and the World Bank will translate into concrete actions on the ground, particularly in the sectors of energy, industrialization, and the professional integration of youth, with the ultimate aim of stimulating inclusive growth and raising the living standards of the populations.