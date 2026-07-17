Ghana – Benin: Accra is preparing an agreement to import Beninese cotton.

Ghana is preparing a memorandum of understanding with Benin to supply cotton to the Volta Star Textiles factory in Juapong, which Ghanaian authorities want to reactivate. The project is still in the preparatory stage, and no volume or delivery schedule has been announced.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama stated on July 16 in Juapong that his government was preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding with Benin to provide cotton to Volta Star Textiles Limited. This raw material is intended to support the revival of the textile company located in the Volta region.

The announcement was made during the launch ceremony of the works for a market of the Ghanaian 24/7 economy program. According to Ghanaian media covering the event, discussions with the Beninese government are “well advanced,” but the agreement has not yet been signed. Authorities in Accra have not communicated the expected quantities, commercial terms, or the start date for supplies.

The provision of cotton is part of a broader plan to modernize Volta Star Textiles. John Mahama announced that a strategic investor has been selected after a call for applications process. This investor still needs to visit the site to engage in discussions related to the design and rehabilitation of the factory.

For Benin, the project opens up the prospect of an additional regional outlet for the cotton sector. However, at this stage, it does not yet entail effective commercial commitment: the announced memorandum must first be concluded, followed by operational arrangements between the two states and the relevant industrial actors.

The initiative reflects Ghana’s stated desire to revitalize its textile chain and establish Juapong as an industrial hub of the Volta economic corridor. Future cooperation with Benin, if successful, would thus connect cotton supply with a Ghanaian industrial transformation program.