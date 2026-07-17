Case of the young woman tortured in Ekpè: the trial postponed to October 16, 2026, due to incomplete file.

The legal saga surrounding the case of the young woman tortured by fire in Ekpè saw a new development on Friday, July 17, 2026. The correctional hearing scheduled for that day lasted only a few minutes, as the president of the Court decided to adjourn the examination of the case until October 16, 2026.

At the start of the session, the Court called the six defendants involved in this case before addressing the victim. When questioned by the magistrate about the availability of her medical release certificate, the young woman indicated that she had not yet obtained it.

Noticing the absence of this key document, essential for the case to be validly examined, the judge ordered the debates to be postponed. This three-month period should also allow for the regularization of the situation for some defendants whose lawyers were absent at the hearing.

Reminder of the serious charges against the defendants

As a reminder, the six individuals prosecuted in this particularly sensitive case face major criminal and delictual charges. The public prosecutor has retained against them the qualifications of intentional bodily harm, rape, as well as recording and disseminating images of the victim. The next appointment is set for October 16, 2026, for the continuation of the proceedings.