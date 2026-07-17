Benin: arrests and seizures of psychotropic products in a hidden ghetto in Ekpè

As part of the safe sanitation of its area of responsibility, the Ekpè police station conducted a ghetto dismantling operation on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The unexpected raid targeted the Pk 10 neighborhood, specifically the Owologbè area located in the Ekpè district of the Sèmè-Podji municipality.

This intervention resulted in the arrest of fourteen individuals and the seizure of a significant amount of illicit substances. The law enforcement authorities arrested a total of fourteen suspects, all male, including the ghetto’s operator.

The immediate search conducted at the scene uncovered a vast trafficking operation involving diverted pharmaceutical products and narcotics.

The police officers notably seized more than 165 boxes of expectorants of various brands, including Exiplon, Piscof, Codolin, CSP, and DSP. In addition, there was a shipment of Indian hemp and 150 tablets of psychotropic products consisting of Royal, Rohypnol, Swinol, Bodi, and AX.

Illicit substances hidden in bissap

The investigations revealed a specific modus operandi used by traffickers to deceive the vigilance of the surrounding community and authorities. The new strategy employed by the ghetto owner was to hide these different psychotropic products directly inside bissap-based drinks, which he then resold at a high price to his customers.

In light of the severity of the situation and the ingenuity of the fraud methods employed, the Ekpè police station reaffirmed its commitment to tirelessly pursue this security purge in order to dismantle the remaining active networks in the locality.