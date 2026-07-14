Diplomacy: Romuald Wadagni on a working visit to Addis Ababa to promote African industrialization.

The president of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, visited Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for a working trip on Monday, July 13, 2026.

This highly strategic trip was marked by high-level discussions focused on the continent’s economic challenges, industrialization, and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Experience Sharing at the Industrialization Summit

Welcomed upon his arrival at Bole International Airport by Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Tiruneh Temesgen, the Beninese head of state began his agenda with a meeting with George Elombi, the President and CEO of Afreximbank. This constructive exchange took place ahead of the strategic retreat activities of this major pan-African financial institution.

As the guest of honor at this gathering, Romuald Wadagni took an active part in the inaugural panel, which addressed a crucial issue for the continent: “Why do governments still fail to industrialize?”

Before a gathering of decision-makers, the Beninese president shared the trajectory and experience of Benin regarding economic transformation. He highlighted the reforms undertaken by his administration, the essential conditions for building sustainable industrialization, and the structural obstacles that African nations continue to face.

Strengthened Bilateral Cooperation at Menelik Palace

The President’s stay was also crowned by an important bilateral meeting at Menelik Palace, where he was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The two leaders took this opportunity to explore new perspectives for strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between Benin and Ethiopia, particularly in areas of mutual interest for both countries.

At the end of this particularly busy day, marked by economic diplomacy and pan-African partnership, President Romuald Wadagni returned to the economic capital of Benin, Cotonou.