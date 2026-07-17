Benin: imminent reconstruction works of the Sètto–Dassa-Zoumé road

The MCA-Benin Regional announced the upcoming start of the reconstruction works for the Sètto–Dassa-Zoumé road. This information was communicated on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Cotonou, during the tenth ordinary session of its Board of Directors.

The meeting was held on the eve of the first anniversary of the entry into force of the regional Compact. It allowed the board members to review the progress of projects funded under this program and to define operational priorities for the upcoming months.

Presided over for the first time by Orou Hermann Takou, the session also focused on evaluating the different components of the Compact. The officials reviewed the progress made since its launch and the necessary measures for continuing its implementation.

The site preparations completed

Among the main topics discussed was the reconstruction of the Sètto–Dassa-Zoumé axis. According to MCA-Benin Regional, the technical, administrative, and operational arrangements necessary for launching the site are now in place.

The works are expected to improve the condition of this road infrastructure and enhance the connection between the various served localities. The project also aims to facilitate the movement of people, the transport of goods, and commercial exchanges.

The Board of Directors emphasized the need to continue the implementation of the Compact while adhering to the governance, transparency, efficiency, and accountability rules outlined by the program.

Having come into force nearly a year ago, the regional Compact funds several projects aimed at improving transport infrastructure and the circulation of goods between the concerned countries. The reconstruction of the Sètto–Dassa-Zoumé road is one of the main operations planned in Benin.