On the eve of the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, former Brazilian international Caio Ribeiro has reignited the controversy surrounding officiating. The consultant believes that Lionel Messi has been receiving preferential treatment since the start of the tournament.

The former Brazilian international Caio Ribeiro has sharply criticized the officiating that, according to him, Lionel Messi has been benefiting from since the beginning of the 2026 World Cup. Speaking on a Brazilian television channel before the final between Argentina and Spain, the consultant referenced an incident that occurred during the group stage. He believes the captain of the Albiceleste should have been sent off after a tackle deemed dangerous against Algeria.

“Yes, Messi is protected by officiating. He should have been sent off for that dangerous tackle against Algeria in the group stage,” Ribeiro asserted. The former attacking midfielder feels that referees are more lenient towards the 39-year-old player than towards other participants in the tournament. “There are situations where officiating is much more lenient with Messi than with other players,” he added.

These statements come just hours before the World Cup final, which will see Argentina facing Spain. They are likely to fuel discussions about officiating ahead of this highly anticipated matchup. On the field, Lionel Messi is having an impressive run. The Argentine captain has scored eight goals and provided four assists since the start of the competition, confirming his crucial role in the Albiceleste’s qualification for the final.