Benin: 13 new ambassadors present their letters of credence to Romuald Wadagni

Thirteen newly accredited ambassadors to Benin were received on Friday, July 10, 2026, at the Marina Palace by the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni. This ceremony marks their official assumption of office with the Beninese authorities.

Diplomacy is at the heart of the presidential agenda this Friday in Cotonou. The head of state is successively receiving thirteen new diplomatic representatives who are to carry out their missions with the Republic of Benin. On this occasion, each of them presents their letters of credence, the official document by which their country accredits them to the Beninese president.

This protocol stage is essential in diplomatic relations. It formalizes the recognition of the ambassador by the host state and allows him to fully carry out his mission of representation, dialogue, and cooperation with the Beninese authorities.

The diplomats concerned represent thirteen countries: Mauritania, Thailand, Pakistan, Nigeria, Ghana, Vietnam, India, the United Kingdom, Cuba, Algeria, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Chad.

An Important Diplomatic Sequence at the Marina

In turn, these ambassadors are received by Romuald Wadagni to hand over the official documents from their respective states. The ceremony is part of the normal functioning of bilateral relations between Benin and its foreign partners.

With this series of presentations of letters of credence, Cotonou is officially welcoming new diplomatic interlocutors from various regions of the world. It also opens a new phase of work between the Beninese government and these countries, focusing on cooperation, political dialogue, economic issues, security, and development.

This sequence comes at a time when Benin is continuing to strengthen its external relations, both with its African partners and with countries from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.