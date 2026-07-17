2026 World Cup Final: the mayor of New York refuses to choose between Spain and Argentina

Just days before the 2026 World Cup final, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has chosen to remain neutral between Spain and Argentina. The elected official also expressed his admiration for the story connecting Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, two of the major attractions of this match.

As the 2026 World Cup final approaches, which will see Spain face off against Argentina this Sunday at the New York New Jersey Stadium, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani assured that he would not take sides with either team. Asked by the media at City Hall about his favorite, the mayor humorously explained that the teams he supports generally end up losing. He therefore prefers to maintain strict neutrality ahead of this highly anticipated clash. “Honestly, all the teams I’ve supported have lost. So, I feel like if I mention a team, they’ll end up losing,” he joked.

The mayor then praised the quality of the tournament and reflected on one of the most striking images from this final: the famous photograph of baby Lamine Yamal in the arms of Lionel Messi. “This World Cup has been remarkable. At first, I thought this photo of Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal was created by artificial intelligence. Then I found out it was real. Seeing these two players face off in the final today is simply extraordinary,” he stated. Fascinated by this coincidence, Zohran Mamdani concluded with a touch of humor: “I can’t wait to watch this final. And I’m going to give the classic response of a politician: I just hope to see a great match.”

Starting on June 11 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico, the 2026 World Cup will conclude this Sunday in the New York and New Jersey area. The final will pit Argentina, the South American champion, against Spain, the European champion, in a top-tier duel for the world title. This matchup will also symbolize a confrontation between two generations. Lionel Messi, a global football legend, will cross paths with Lamine Yamal, the new Spanish star, in a meeting that promises to go down in history.