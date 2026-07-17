“I bet on a 3-1,” an English legend sees Spain defeating Argentina.

On the eve of the 2026 World Cup final, Steve McManaman shared his prediction. The former England international expects a clear victory for Spain against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

The former midfielder of Liverpool and Real Madrid, Steve McManaman, shared his prediction ahead of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, scheduled for Sunday at the New York New Jersey Stadium. As a consultant for ESPN FC, the ex-England international believes that La Roja has the necessary tools to win decisively against Albiceleste. “ I’m betting on a 3-1 victory for Spain. I’m going to keep it simple and concise ,” he stated.

The current European champion, Spain secured its place in the final by dominating France (2-0) in the semi-final held in Dallas. Solid in all areas of the game, Luis de la Fuente’s men are just one victory away from a second world title, sixteen years after their first win in 2010. Meanwhile, Argentina once again demonstrated its resilience. Faced with England in the semi-final, Lionel Scaloni’s team turned the game around by scoring two goals in the final minutes to win 2-1 and secure their spot in the final.

According to McManaman, La Roja does have the weapons to overcome an Argentine team known for its character and efficiency in major matches. The final will also mark the reunion of the two teams in a World Cup, their only previous encounter dating back to the 1966 edition. That year, Argentina won 2-1 during the group stage. The two nations were also supposed to face each other in the Finalissima, originally scheduled earlier in the year, but that match could not be organized. They will finally meet on the biggest stage of world football, with a world champion title at stake.