Council of Ministers: nominations to lead health agencies

The Council of Ministers has carried out new appointments in the health sector, signaling a strengthening of governance of the key structures of the national health system.

Thus, during the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the government announced the appointment of Mr. Mètoyigbéna Blaise Guézo-Mévo to the position of Director General of the National Agency for Primary Health Care.

His mission will be to lead the implementation of local health policies, at the heart of the strategy to improve access to care for the populations.

Moreover, Mr. Orou Bagou Yorou Chabi has been named Director General of the National Agency for Blood Transfusion.

His appointment comes in a context where transfusion safety and the availability of blood remain major public health challenges.

These two appointments reflect the government’s will to consolidate leadership and performance in Benin’s health system.