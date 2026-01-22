Benin: the major decisions of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, January 21

Gathered this Wednesday, January 21, 2026, the members of President Patrice Talon’s government have taken several decisions. Below are the main points to note.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗦 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗗𝗨 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗜𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗦 𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗦 𝗗𝗨 𝟮𝟭 𝗝𝗔𝗡𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗥 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲

MAJOR DECISIONS OF THE COUNCIL OF MINISTERS OF JANUARY 21, 2026

𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦

-Approval of the nomenclature of arts and culture professions;

-Creation of the Agency to assist the return of Afro-descendants and approval of its statutes.

𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦

■Construction of the charcoal market and pharmacopoeia;

■Finalization of the compensation process for people affected by the Route des Pêches development and paving project, Phase 1: Cotonou-Adounko section;

■Contracting for the implementation of the project to construct the waste transfer center in the AKOGBATO area.

Nominations

●To the Ministry of Justice and Legislation

●To the Ministry of Digital Economy and Digitalization