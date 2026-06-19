Benin: the new customs DG makes a strategic visit to the port of Cotonou

The synergies between the customs administration and port stakeholders are intensifying. The new Director General of Customs of Benin, Mr. Rouf Malehossou, paid a courtesy visit to the Autonomous Port of Cotonou (PAC) this Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

This initiative is part of strengthening the partnership between these two pillars of the national economy. This high-level meeting allowed the leaders of both institutions to engage in-depth discussions on the major challenges facing the sector.

The discussions focused mainly on facilitating trade exchanges, continuing the modernization of customs procedures, and improving the competitiveness of the Benin corridor, a vital aspect for economic operators in the sub-region.

The exchanges also highlighted the inseparable nature of collaboration between customs and the port platform. This strategic alliance is essential for streamlining traffic, effectively supporting economic activities, and sustainably increasing the attractiveness of the Port of Cotonou in the face of regional competition.

On this occasion, the PAC leaders warmly congratulated the new customs head on his appointment. They took this audience to reaffirm the full availability of the port authority to continue and strengthen the existing partnership in order to optimize the overall performance of the Beninese port sector.