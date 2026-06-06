Benin: Romuald Wadagni appoints two deputy secretaries general of the government

President Romuald Wadagni has appointed Alban Bienvenu Bessan and Ben Hugues Pierre Johnson as deputy secretaries general of the government. Their appointment was confirmed by a decree issued on June 1, 2026.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, continues the appointments within his administration. By decree no. 2026-338 of June 1, 2026, he has appointed Alban Bienvenu Bessan and Ben Hugues Pierre Johnson as deputy secretaries general of the government.

The two new officials thus join the General Secretariat of the government, a strategic structure responsible for ensuring the administrative follow-up of the Executive’s activities. They will work alongside the Secretary General of the government, Wilson Gakpetor.



This appointment is also part of the effort to establish teams aimed at supporting government action under the new presidential mandate.