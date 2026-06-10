Benin: Luc Gnacadja carries Cotonou’s voice at the AIMF Office in Namur.

The Mayor of Cotonou, Luc Gnacadja, participated in the 107th meeting of the Bureau of the International Association of Francophone Mayors in Namur, Belgium. As Vice-President of the AIMF, he advocated for closer international cooperation with local communities to address challenges related to climate, social inclusion, mobility, digitalization, and youth employment.

The Mayor of Cotonou, Luc Gnacadja, Vice-President of the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF), attended the association’s 107th Bureau meeting in Namur, Belgium, on June 8 and 9. The event brought together nearly a hundred mayors and representatives of Francophone cities. Organized at the invitation of the acting Mayor of Namur, Charlotte Bazelaire, the meeting focused on international cooperation and the transformation of local public policies.

The discussions revolved around the role of local authorities in addressing climate change, social inclusion, digital transition, mobility, and youth employment, according to a statement from the Cotonou City Hall. The AIMF Bureau, elected for a two-year term, gathers mayors from capital cities and metropolitan areas that are part of the network. The Namur meeting also hosted the first session of the commission dedicated to social precariousness.

Having assumed the leadership of the Cotonou City Hall in February 2026, succeeding Luc Atrokpo who became a member of parliament, Luc Gnacadja also heads the National Association of Municipalities of Benin. With a background in architecture, he served as the Minister of Environment from 1999 to 2005 and led the secretariat of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification from 2007 to 2013.

During the sessions, the Mayor of Cotonou advocated for international cooperation based on co-constructing solutions and recognizing local authorities as development partners. “Crises are global in their causes but local in their consequences,” he stated.

A Network of Decentralized Cooperation

Founded in 1979 at the initiative of the mayors of Paris and Quebec, the AIMF brings together around 325 cities, metropolises, and city associations from 54 countries. It serves as the operator of the International Organization of La Francophonie for decentralized cooperation, funding projects driven by member municipalities in essential services, heritage, and local governance.

The Namur meeting also provided an opportunity, on the sidelines of the program, to sign a bilateral agreement between Namur and Quebec for the period 2026-2029. The next significant event for the network is the 46th International Congress of Francophone Mayors, scheduled to take place in Casablanca, Morocco, from December 7 to 10, 2026.