Benin: the results of the CEP 2026 expected this Friday

After several weeks of waiting, candidates for the Primary School Certificate (CEP) session 2026 will know their results this Friday. The deliberation is scheduled for 10:30 AM for the 286,995 students who took the exam across the country.

The candidates for the Primary School Certificate (CEP) session 2026 will soon know their fate. The deliberation of the exam is announced for this Friday starting at 10:30 AM. In total, 286,995 candidates participated in the tests held from June 1 to 4 across the entire national territory. Among them are 149,424 boys and 138,571 girls distributed across 860 examination centers.

This year, the official launch of the exam took place at the public primary school of Gbofoly, in the municipality of Aplahoué. The 2026 session also recorded the participation of 97 candidates with specific needs, including 36 girls, spread across 13 centers.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Maternal and Primary Education, the number of candidates has increased by 5.56% compared to the previous session.

With the deliberation scheduled for this Friday, thousands of candidates and their families are holding their breath in anticipation of the results that will mark the end of their primary education and the opening towards secondary education.