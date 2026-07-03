Benin: Louis Houndégnon identifies the presumed author of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo’s death.

The trial of the Pierre Urbain Dangnivo case took a new turn on Friday, July 3, 2026, in the Court of First Instance in Cotonou. Called to testify, the former director general of the National Police, Louis Philippe Houndégnon, stated that “it is Isidore Akon who killed Pierre Urbain Dangnivo,” while specifying that this information had been relayed to him by a professional informant.



The trial of the Pierre Urbain Dangnivo case continued on Friday, July 3, 2026, at the Court of First Instance in Cotonou with the hearing of the former director general of the National Police, Louis Philippe Houndégnon, called as a witness at the request of the defense. On the stand, the former police chief made a statement that caught the Court’s attention.

He stated, according to Bip Radio, that “It is Isidore Akon who killed Pierre Urbain Dangnivo.” “I was informed by a professional informant,” he continued. According to his testimony, this information had reached him during the investigations conducted at the time he was in charge of the National Police.

This hearing comes after the defense lawyers requested his appearance, believing that the public statements made by Louis Philippe Houndégnon in recent months could contribute to the manifestation of the truth in this case, one of the most sensitive in the judicial history of Benin.

As a reminder, Pierre Urbain Dangnivo, an official from the Ministry of Finance, went missing in August 2010. His presumed death has led to a long judicial process marked by several twists, new investigations, and the reopening of the trial.