National Assembly: List of Deputies Appointed to Regional and National Institutions

Beninese deputies designated their representatives on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, to several regional and national institutions. The selections notably include the ECOWAS Parliament, the Pan-African Parliament, the CIP-UEMOA, the High Court of Justice, and the Personal Data Protection Authority (APDP).

The National Assembly renewed its representation in several regional and national institutions. The decision was made during the plenary session on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the Governors’ Palace in Porto-Novo.

In the ECOWAS Parliament, Benin will be represented by:

1- Barthélémy Kassa (BR),

2- Casimir Sossou (BR),

3- Jérémie Adomahoun (UPR),

4- Cécile Ahoumènou (UPR), and

5- Boniface Yèhouétomey (UPR).

In the Pan-African Parliament, the designated deputies are:

1- Innocent Sabi Yo (BR),

2- Alimantou Badarou (BR),

3- Glawdys Tossou (UPR),

4- Malick Mora (UPR), and

5- Edmond Agoua (UPR).

For the Interparliamentary Committee of UEMOA (CIP-UEMOA), the National Assembly will be represented by:

1- Richard Allossohoun (UPR),

2- Tony Guimba Gninré Tafoumata (UPR),

3- Jacques Yempabou (UPR),

4- Michel Oloutoyé Sodjinou (BR), and

5- Nathanaël Sokpoèkpè (BR).

At the High Court of Justice, the designated representatives are:

1- Benoît Dègla (BR),

2- Bernard Houngnibo (BR),

3- Francis Koto Gbian (BR),

4- Solange Mèhou (UPR),

5- Razacky Abiossè (UPR), and

6- Pauline Aikpando (UPR).

Finally, at the Personal Data Protection Authority (APDP), the National Assembly will be represented by:

1- Mama Salifou (BR),

2- Denise Dègbédji (UPR), and

3- Mexent Djeigo (UPR).

These various designations allow the National Assembly to participate in the work of regional parliamentary organizations and the functioning of several strategic institutions of the Republic.