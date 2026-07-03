Germany: Julian Nagelsmann leaves his position, the German Federation opens the door to Jurgen Klopp.

After Germany’s early exit from the 2026 World Cup, Julian Nagelsmann has officially stepped down as head coach. The German Football Association is now exploring the possibility of bringing in Jürgen Klopp.

It is now official: Julian Nagelsmann is no longer the coach of the German national team. Following a disappointing performance in the 2026 World Cup, the German Football Association confirmed the end of its collaboration with the 38-year-old coach. In a statement, the DFB confirmed that the decision was made by mutual agreement after a meeting with the management, during which Nagelsmann had already expressed his desire to step down. His assistants, Benjamin Glück and Benjamin Hübner, are also leaving their posts as a result.

The Federation praised the work of the outgoing staff while acknowledging the need for a new cycle to rejuvenate a German team in search of renewal after a disappointing exit. In the meantime, the DFB has opened a significant new file for the succession. According to information released by the organization, discussions have been initiated with Jürgen Klopp, whose name has been circulating insistently in recent days.

The former Liverpool coach, currently away from the sidelines, has already expressed interest in the position of head coach of the Mannschaft. This is considered a top priority by the German leaders, who hope to persuade one of the most influential coaches in European football to take the reins of the national team. The mission is now open for the German Federation, which aims to quickly move on from the World Cup and relaunch an ambitious project around a new leader on the bench.