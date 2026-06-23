National Assembly: the deputies in plenary session this Wednesday

Beninese deputies will meet this Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo for a plenary session dedicated to several major topics. These include the budget orientation debate, the review of a modification of the law on the Mediator of the Republic, and the appointment of parliamentary representatives in various institutions.

The National Assembly of Benin will hold a plenary session this Wednesday, June 24, 2026, starting at 10 a.m. at the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo. Several important items are on the agenda for this parliamentary meeting.

Deputies will particularly examine the budget orientation debate, an essential step that allows the government to present the main lines of its budget policy before drafting the state budget for the following year.

The session will also be marked by the study of a proposed amendment to the law concerning the creation, Powers, organization, and functioning of the Mediator of the Republic. The elected representatives will also focus on the appointment of representatives of the National Assembly within various institutions.

Furthermore, parliamentarians will continue the examination of the law regarding private practice in medical and paramedical professions. This text is being brought back before the deputies for a second deliberation.