Benin: the success rates for the BEPC 2026 by department revealed

The results of the brevet of primary study (BEPC), June 2026 session, reveal performance gaps among the twelve departments of Benin. While Atacora stands out with the highest pass rate (79.10%), Ouémé comes in last with 56.12%. Nationally, the eligibility rate is 64.14%.

The departmental statistics of the brevet of primary study (BEPC), June 2026 session, are now known. They highlight contrasting performances across departments, with a national eligibility rate of 64.14%.

At the top of the ranking is the Atacora department, which records the best result in the country with a pass rate of 79.10%. It is followed by Plateau (74.28%) and Zou (73.66%), completing the top trio. Mono also shows good performance with 69.70%, ahead of Borgou (68.37%) and Donga (65.50%), both above the national average.

In contrast, several departments recorded results below the average. This includes Alibori (62.71%), Atlantique (62.02%), Littoral (61.22%), Couffo (61.04%), Collines (59.52%), and Ouémé, which has the lowest pass rate at 56.12%.

Pass Rates by Department

Atacora: 79.10%

Plateau: 74.28%

Zou: 73.66%

Mono: 69.70%

Borgou: 68.37%

Donga: 65.50%

Alibori: 62.71%

Atlantique: 62.02%

Littoral: 61.22%

Couffo: 61.04%

Collines: 59.52%

Ouémé: 56.12%

At the national level, the eligibility rate for the BEPC 2026 is 64.14%, down from the 2025 session, which recorded a pass rate of 77.25%.