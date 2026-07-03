Benin: Dangnivo planned to rob the Treasury according to a confession.

Louis Philippe Houndégnon mentions a robbery plan of the public treasury as a motive for the disappearance of the former official from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Pierre Urbain Dangnivo.

The trial regarding Pierre Urbain Dangnivo’s disappearance continues this Friday, July 3, 2026, with new revelations during the testimony of the former Director General of the National Police (DGPN), Louis Philippe Houndégnon.

After a resumption of the hearing set for 11:20 am following a suspension, the former police chief provided significant details about the potential motivations for this crime, basing his statements on the confidences of a police source.

Louis Philippe Houndégnon stated on the stand: “The informant Aguiar had told me that Dangnivo was eliminated because he was planning to rob the treasury.”

A few minutes later, the former DGPN elaborated on his testimony, explaining that he had learned that Isidore Akon had met with the Ministry of Finance official with the intent of forcefully taking the keys that would allow access to the premises of the public treasury. Faced with his attacker’s demands, Pierre Urbain Dangnivo would have categorically refused, a resistance that, according to the information reported by the witness, cost him his life.