BEPC 2026: the eligibility rate stands at 64.14% nationally

The results of the Certificate of Primary Education (BEPC), June 2026 session, were announced this Friday, July 3rd. The national pass rate is set at 64.14%, down 13.11 points from the 2025 session, which recorded 77.25% passes.

Candidates for the Certificate of Primary Education (BEPC), June 2026 session, are now aware of their fate. The results were announced this Friday, July 3rd, with a national pass rate of 64.14%.

This result marks a decrease of 13.11 points compared to the 2025 session, during which the success rate was recorded at 77.25%. Despite this decline, more than six out of ten candidates successfully passed this important stage of their educational journey.

A total of 130,253 candidates sat for the exams in 224 testing centers spread across the entire national territory. Among them were 64,317 girls (49.38%) and 65,936 boys (50.62%), reflecting a nearly balanced distribution between the two sexes.

The 2026 session also recorded the participation of 61 candidates with disabilities, including 21 girls and 40 boys, illustrating efforts towards inclusive education.

The written exams took place from June 8th to 10th, 2026. The official launch occurred at the Saint Jean-Baptiste Catholic College in Cotonou, presided over by the Minister of Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education, Clément Adéyèmi Kouchadé.